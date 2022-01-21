For many style-sensitive caravan enthusiasts worldwide, it must be a wet dream to be able to go out with an Airstream on their towbar. Over the years, the stainless steel caravan has acquired an iconic status.

For caravan owners in general, the generally lower towing capacity as well as the reduced range when towing is a stumbling block in making the switch to an electric car. It is therefore logical that the emergence of EV’s forward-looking caravan manufacturers is a cause for concern.

The eStream Concept that the legendary American brand just presented, wants to change that. It itself is also equipped with batteries (with a total capacity of 80 kWh) and with two electric motors (one per wheel) that together develop a peak power of 242 hp.

The caravan that pushes

Not a new idea in itself, because several European caravan builders have already presented electrically powered ‘rut cabins’, but admit that in the case of this Airstream the packaging looks a lot cooler. The idea is, of course, that the eStream Concept makes work easier for the towing vehicle (electric or not), by helping to provide the propulsion.

Airstream also developed an app that allows you to maneuver the eStream Concept autonomously. Once positioned at your ideal camping spot, the power in the batteries can be used for lighting, heating, cooling, and so on. According to the manufacturer, when the batteries are fully charged, you could do without an external electricity connection for up to two weeks.

For the rest, the eStream Concept is also with the times, because many functions, such as climate control or lighting, can be operated via a touch screen or with spoken instructions.

One more to load

While the concept of a self-propelled caravan seems interesting at first glance, there are also some thorny issues. As with an EV, the motor and batteries will increase the weight of the caravan considerably. The advantage is that this mass is built very low in the chassis, which reduces the risk of swaying. And while on the one hand you increase the driving range of the combination compared to if you were to tow a normal caravan with an EV, the electric caravan itself must of course also be charged.

At the moment it is not yet clear whether the eStream Concept will also have a production sequel, but if that happens, it will probably come with a hefty price tag – after all, a regular Airstream is not one of the cheapest. Is camping in danger of becoming unaffordable in the future…?