No, it’s not a Chinese car.

The EuroNCAP has again been busy smashing cars in another round of crash tests. Press releases from manufacturers proudly reporting that their car has achieved five stars are pouring in. That is all very nice of course, but five stars is normal these days.

Fifteen of the sixteen new cars tested by the EuroNCAP achieved the maximum score. These included the latest version of the Tesla Model S, the Smart #1, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the new Range Rover (Sport). They are all as safe as can be.

Chinese newcomers also – again – scored well. Both the NIO ET7 and the Wey Coffee 02 just raked in five stars. That is also allowed with the NIO, because this is a car that is in the price range of the Mercedes EQS sit.

There was only one car that failed to score five stars and that was the DS 9. This was partly due to the fact that the DS has an “aggressive impact” in a frontal collision with another car.

If a car achieves four stars according to current standards, it is still a very safe car, let that be clear. Yet the French drop some stitches somewhere, if all other cars get five stars.

Stellantis seems to be a bit behind when it comes to safety anyway. The Citroën C5 X and the triplets Astra/308/DS 4 also achieved four stars instead of the usual five stars.

Photos: EuroNCAP

This article This car was the only one not to get five stars in new crash tests appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#car #score #stars #crash #tests