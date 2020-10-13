The country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today announced that the new entry-level car Maruti Suzuki Alto has created a new record of selling 4 million units. This car was launched in India in 2000. In 20 years, the company succeeded in selling 40 lakh units.Shashank Srivastava, the company’s marketing and sales executive, said, “Alto has changed the way India operates during the last two decades. The Alto has been the best-selling car for the last 16 years. This model is winning the hearts of Indians even today.

Alto is the first car of 84 per cent buyers

Shrivastava further said that the attraction of this model has increased every time after updation. It is a favorite model of first time car buyers. It was his first car for 76 per cent of Alto buyers in 2019-20. This figure has increased to 84 percent in the current year.

20 years in Indian market

Maruti Suzuki India introduced the Alto in India for the first time in 2000. In the next 8 years, ie in 2008, Alto had sales of 1 million units. In 2012, it succeeded in selling 2 million units. The car crossed 3 million units in 2016. The company also exports Alto to more than 40 countries. These include several large markets such as Latin America, Africa and South Asia.