Diesel engine variant discontinued due to BS6 norms This Maruti car first came with a diesel engine. After the introduction of BS6 Norms in the country, the company stopped the car diesel engine variant. The car came with a 1.3 liter DDis engine that generates 89bhp power and 200Nm torque.

BS6 model comes with petrol engine Now the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift has a 1.5-liter K-series BS6 engine that is capable of generating 103.25 hp power at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 138Nm at 4400 rpm. Talking about transmission, this new BS6 petrol engine has been given in the option of 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed torque converter automatic.

Available in 5 color options You can buy this popular car of Maruti in 5 color options. The Vitara Brezza is available in 5 color options like Granite Gray, Torque Gray, Pearl Arctic Gray, Premium Silver and Autum Orange.

Maruti Suzuki’s popular compact SUV Vitara Brezza has created a new history in terms of sales. The car touched the 5.5 lakh cell mark in the shortest time. The company launched this car in the year 2016. The company introduced the facelift version of this car at the 2020 Auto Expo.