Be careful, Your driving habits could be monitored and then sold to insurers.According to a lawsuit filed in Texas, owners of a certain brand of vehicle are at risk.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton denounced that General Motors (GM) has engaged in “false, deceptive and misleading” business practices that are affecting around 1,800,000 drivers in the state who own a vehicle from said manufacturer. According to the complaint, to which the media had access CBS News, GM systems are able to track the speed at which vehicles are travelingits location and even the force with which the driver brakes.

Although its customers in Texas were told that their driving data would be collected to help the company improve the safety and functionality of its vehicles, They were not told that their information would also be shared with insurers.

Beyond the lack of privacy that the situation implies, the demand comes at a time when Consumers are facing ever-increasing costs for their insuranceIt is estimated that in July this type of coverage increased by 19 percent compared to the previous year.

One of the reasons that the Insurance companies have given to increase their prices because they have detected a riskier behavior by consumers, information that could be reaching your hands precisely through systems like GM’s“Millions of American drivers wanted to buy a car, not a surveillance system that illegally records information about every trip they take and then sells their data to any company willing to pay for it,” Paxton said, according to the outlet.

It should be noted that the prosecutor has not only investigated General Motors, but also has accused other carmakers of improperly collecting data on drivers and then share that information with other companies. For this reason, he said he is in talks with the Attorney General’s Office to protect the privacy of users.

GM customers’ driving habits are being monitored. Photo:iStock Share

New cars threaten drivers’ privacy in the United States

While many of the latest systems offered by newer cars are designed to provide greater comfort and safety for drivers, they also represent a risk.

The computer company Mozilla declared last year that New cars represent a nightmare for users’ privacy, due to the large amount of data they can collect.