There is really only one trick against speed traps that really works: make sure that the speed on the counter matches the speed on the signs. However, there is one car that can be particularly difficult to catch by the police during a radar check. That is the Corvette of the C4 generation, which was built from 1984 to 1996. Its shape makes it difficult for the equipment to get a grip on the Chevrolet.

Dave McLellan writes that in Corvette from the Inside. He should know, because he was the chief engineer for the development of the Chevrolet Corvette from 1975 to 1992. He writes that during development in the wind tunnel they tilted the radiator by 15 degrees to optimize cooling, but this had another advantage.

The angle bounced off a radar signal. They concluded that the radar could not see the Corvette’s bumper because it was made of plastic. In the Netherlands you will unfortunately still have to mount a license plate on the front, and it is not clear whether the same effect applies there if you mount it at a 15-degree angle.

Not invisible, but difficult to measure

The Corvette is not completely invisible to the radar, but it is a lot more difficult to measure. According to the book, normal cars can be measured with a radar at 900 meters, but with the Corvette it is only 450 meters. That gives the driver more than 400 meters to adjust the speed.

A laser is different from a radar

The Corvette C4 only makes radar controls difficult if they are performed from the front. Moreover, a radar is slightly different from a laser gun, which is also widely used in the Netherlands. A modern laser speedometer will have less trouble with the Corvette C4.

The Corvette is not very common in the Netherlands, but it was sold new in our country at the time. There are currently about 700 units on Dutch registration. Prices range from approximately 10,000 to 30,000 euros, depending on the version. You prefer to go for the ZR-1, which was one of the fastest cars in the world at the time.