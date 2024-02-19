Your partner didn't spend 200 euros on a new coat; she earned 200 euros by buying it at a 50 percent discount. The Internet calls this phenomenon girl math. Using this formula you could make money by purchasing a new Dodge. There you 'earn' no less than ten euros per horsepower.

Dodge is bringing back the Power Dollars promotion. With this promotion you get a $10 discount for every horsepower your new car has. The car brand already launched this temporary deal in 2019. For example, you could get a $7,970 discount on a Challenger Hellcat Redeye with just under 800 American horsepower. With a starting price of $78,200 you get a little more than 10 percent discount.

What is the maximum discount you can get now?

This time the car brand is not offering the discount to the most powerful versions such as the SRT Hellcat or the Scat Pack. Suppose you had been able to buy the strongest (and last) Challenger – the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 – then you would have received a $10,250 discount on the purchase price of at least $96,666. Unfortunately, that will not happen.

For the entry-level Challenger you pay $ 29,770 instead of $ 32,800 thanks to the 303 hp 3.6-liter V6 engine. Of course, you prefer a 5.7-liter V8 engine and so choose the Challenger R/T. You get a discount of $3,750, which results in a minimum price of $37,890 instead of $41,640. Saves again.

The biggest discount you can get applies to the Durango R/T of at least $54,240. Thanks to an extra offer for California residents, you can buy a Durango R/T there with a $7,850 discount. Or according to girl math: you earn $7,850 if you buy such a Durango. Of course, you can't pass up a deal like that.

Quickly buy a Charger or Challenger before it's too late

The discount per horsepower only applies in the United States and will end on February 29 of this year. So you have to be quick to use it. In any case, it is wise to hurry if you want a new Challenger or Charger with a V8 engine. In March, Dodge will build its last V8 muscle car. After that you will have to make do with the electric Charger Daytona.