Mayor of Kyiv Klitschko: holding elections in Ukraine will lead to the collapse of the country

The mayor of the capital of Ukraine, Vitaliy Klitschko, warned of one action that would lead to the final collapse of Ukraine. According to the official, this will be the result of the election of a new Ukrainian president, he said on the Kiev24 TV channel.

When politicians start blaming each other and fighting for power, we will ruin the country. Think about it, this can’t be done Vitaliy KlichkoMayor of Kyiv

According to the mayor of Kyiv, resorting to elections in the country is now impossible. However, if the vote does take place, he stressed the need to ensure that all citizens have equal access to it. Difficulties in organizing the vote are also related to the fact that it is impossible to hold it in Russian-controlled territories; moreover, about nine million Ukrainians have emigrated to other countries, the politician noted.

Thus, Vitaliy Klitschko admitted that the four regions no longer belong to Ukraine. He motivated this by the fact that representatives of the territories would not participate in the elections.

Zelensky has publicly stated that he agrees to hold elections in Ukraine. But there is a nuance

The current Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reported at the end of August that he was not clinging to power and was ready to hold elections in the country in 2024.

I don’t want the attitude towards power that it holds on. I’m not holding on to anything. I would like to hold elections Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

He admitted that holding presidential elections in wartime is prohibited, but he is ready to deviate from the rules. But on condition: if the elections in Ukraine are financed by the West. He stressed that he does not want to hold elections on credit or allocate money for the purchase of weapons.

For such statements, the Ukrainian leader was actively criticized in the United States, in particular, by American presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Earlier, ex-MI6 agent Alastair Crook said that Vladimir Zelensky is hysterical because the United States intends to force Kyiv to hold presidential elections, despite the martial law in force in the country.

Zelensky’s chances of remaining as president in case of elections assessed

In August, Zelensky announced his intention to run for a second presidential term. “I think that world democracy will support us. I will not abandon my country,” he said then.

The European Union (EU) and the United States have stated that they will support the candidacy of Vladimir Zelensky in the event of presidential elections in Ukraine. “For the EU, Ukraine is Zelensky, and Zelensky is Ukraine,” said MEP Thierry Mariani.

However, according to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Zelensky will most likely lose the next elections. He believes that Ukrainians are besotted with propaganda, but expressed confidence that this situation will not be permanent, and in Ukraine “many people are beginning to really evaluate Zelensky.” According to Lukashenko, for this reason Zelensky is “rushing around,” not knowing whether to call presidential elections or, taking advantage of martial law, to postpone them.

“Ukraine is not Zelensky. And Zelensky is a “hero,” Lukashenko said.

Former adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Alexey Arestovich (included in Russia in the list of terrorists and extremists and put on the wanted list by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation under a criminal article) pointed out the mistakes of the Ukrainian authorities. According to him, the republic needs a change of power, and opponents of the elections will soon “begin to pray” for this “the only hope of breaking out of the strategic impasse.”

Earlier, the need to hold presidential elections in Ukraine was assessed in the Kremlin. According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, the Kiev regime “brought a lot of evil” to the people of Ukraine, but Ukrainians must decide for themselves the issue of holding presidential elections in the republic.