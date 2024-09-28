Balboa Park, one of the most emblematic places in Californialocated in San Diego, was named as one of the best tourist attractions in the United Stateseven surpassing Times Square in New York and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida.

What makes Balboa Park a special place is its extension of more than 4.8 square kilometers, which exceeds Central Parkwhich has an area of ​​approximately more than 3.2 square km.

The list was originally compiled by BookRetreatswhich analyzed and ranked tourist destinations based on popularity, experience, affordability, and safety for tourists. According to these criteria, Balboa Park scored 1.86 out of 2 in the overall experience categorywhich contributed significantly to its prominent position in the rankings.

Balboa Park stands out for its enormous gardens and large parks. Photo:iStock / Ron Thomas Share

Furthermore, since its creation in 1868, the park has been a key destination for tourists from all over the world. Among its main attractions are 18 museums, lush gardens, and the famous San Diego Zoomaking it an ideal place for visitors with varied interests.

The park’s affordability was also a deciding factor in its high ranking. Balboa Park is free for visitorsand nearby three-star hotels average $138 per night for two people, giving it a score of 0.89 out of one in this category.

