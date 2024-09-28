According to the criteria of
What makes Balboa Park a special place is its extension of more than 4.8 square kilometers, which exceeds Central Parkwhich has an area of approximately more than 3.2 square km.
The list was originally compiled by BookRetreatswhich analyzed and ranked tourist destinations based on popularity, experience, affordability, and safety for tourists. According to these criteria, Balboa Park scored 1.86 out of 2 in the overall experience categorywhich contributed significantly to its prominent position in the rankings.
Furthermore, since its creation in 1868, the park has been a key destination for tourists from all over the world. Among its main attractions are 18 museums, lush gardens, and the famous San Diego Zoomaking it an ideal place for visitors with varied interests.
The park’s affordability was also a deciding factor in its high ranking. Balboa Park is free for visitorsand nearby three-star hotels average $138 per night for two people, giving it a score of 0.89 out of one in this category.
America’s Top 20 Attractions
As mentioned, the ranking that he shared Forbes how much with America’s 20 Best Attractionsnamely:
- Central Park in New York, New York
- National Mall in Washington, D.C.
- Balboa Park in San Diego, California
- Smithsonian National Museum of History in Washington, D.C.
- Times Square in New York City, New York
- Rockefeller Center in New York City, New York
- Niagara Falls in Buffalo, New York
- Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California
- Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida
- Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York, New York
- Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nevada
- The Highline in New York, New York
- Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York
- Zion National Park in Utah
- San Antonio RiverWalk in San Antonio, Texas
- ICON Park in Orlando, Florida
- Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California
- Brooklyn Bridge in New York, New York
#California #attraction #Forbes
Leave a Reply