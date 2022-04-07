From a car brand with the largest and most powerful engine of the moment, you also expect a cannon from a watch. Don’t worry, they just have. This new watch is surprisingly understated. Together with clock brand Jacob & Co they make 57 copies of this Jean Bugatti.

Jean is the son of Ettore Bugatti. When he was old enough, he took over the management of the company and gave the world the Type 50, Type 41 Royale and the famous Type 57SC Atlantic, which inspired the Voiture Noire. Now you immediately understand where the edition of 57 pieces comes from.

Jacob & Co’s Bugatti watch is complicated

Just because the watch looks fairly modest doesn’t mean it isn’t complicated. In fact, according to Bugatti, the watch was one of the biggest challenges Jacob & Co ever faced. There are a total of 470 parts in the Jean Bugatti.

The Bugatti watch comes in two flavors: rose gold or white gold. The diameter is 46 millimeters and the price is about 230,000 euros. It’s a pity that the back is hidden while wearing, because that is a work of art in itself.