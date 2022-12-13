You understand that everything with the Bugatti logo immediately increases in value. So why would you leave that power unused as a brand? Take this cute Bugatti Baby ll Carbon Edition for example – only the price is less cute. Still enough money to buy this expensive toy? Then there is a good chance that you will not even qualify.

Bugatti built 99 copies of the Mistral, each going for around 5 million euros. And only these owners are allowed to buy such a Baby II Carbon Edition. On top of the 80,000 euros, there are also taxes and shipping costs. Something suggests that that won’t be a problem for Mistral owners.

Specifications of the Bugatti Baby ll

Despite the fact that it looks like a car in which you are the powertrain, it contains a 13 hp strong motor. In children’s mode, it travels at a maximum speed of 20 km/h. When Dad gets in for a little while, you can crank it up to 42 mph (if your country’s regulations allow it, or do it on your own estate). It is just a meter wide and two and a half meters long. Good for two kids or one adult.

The Bugatti Baby ll pays homage to the Type 35 that competed in the 1924 French GP. Two years after that race, Ettore Bugatti built a scale model for his youngest son, Roland. The model was intended as a one-off, but customers who saw the small Bugatti also wanted one. The toy went into production and almost a hundred years later it still appears to be a lucrative business.