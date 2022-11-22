since a few days ago Call of Duty: Warzone 2 It was released on different platforms, thus being the long-awaited evolution of the battle royale with mechanics from the iconic franchise. However, not everything has been happy for the players, since apparently there is a rather annoying bug that has benefited some and harmed others.

The problem is a bug that makes users invisible, and although it can be interpreted as a hack on the part of users to do early, apparently many do not do it with that intention. In fact, they don’t realize that their character is not seen on the map until they are practically reviewing the videos with the video replay of other users.

The first time that users noticed the bug was when they died at the hands of other players without knowing where the shots came from, as some were defeated face to face without realizing it. Then they contacted Activision to see if there is a possible solution, but so far the complaints have not been addressed by the company.

In news related to Call of Duty. It was recently mentioned that Microsoft proposed a deal to sonyand that is an agreement in which the franchise will remain active for a certain number of years in PlayStation. This time it is a considerable series of days. If you want to know more about this interesting news, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The game has practically just come out of the oven, so it is not surprising that this type of error appears, Activision will surely solve it soon. However, we cannot deny that it is fun to see these bugs on video.