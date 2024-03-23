How does that work with concept cars? They are created by a brand's design department, along the lines of 'look what we can do', or 'look what we could do if those lazy engineers didn't say it was technically impossible', or 'yes, we have nothing new for a while and we still have to keep those people busy with their difficult glasses and sneakers under their suits'. Sometimes external agencies are also hired, then you get something more like 'we would have liked to have been able to do this ourselves, but the good designers were out of stock or too expensive'.

But there is also another category. Take for example this concept car from 1990, which started as Jaguar and ended as Daewoo, that quirky footnote from the '90s. Admit it, you thought it looked vaguely familiar, but not and yet again, oh no, it doesn't suit Jaguar.

You have to admire the courage, because although it had all the badges and was also presented as a Jaguar, this elegant model was put together in 1990 by the Italian design house Italdesign (how long did it take them to come up with that name? ) and displayed at the Geneva and Birmingham car shows. A bit like camping out on the grass in front of someone's office until they give you a job.

Things were not going well for Jaguar at the time of the Kensington

Jaguar was in a somewhat conservative design period at this time, one that would last until 2009, when the X351 hot on the heels of the fading hope of an electric replacement.

But the way Jaguar has stumbled through the last two decades suggests that the problems weren't all just in the design department. The best thing about the Kensington was probably that it sat on the chassis of the Jaguar XJ12 Series III, a luxury boat from the old stamp that was for sale between 1979 and 1993. Italdesign just bought one, with 5.3 V12 and all.

Of course, the designers and engineers of the renowned design house knew what to do with the device: the front became longer, the rear shorter and the roof a bit higher, to give the car a completely new look for the colorful 90s that had just begun. . Yet all in all, the design was still fairly conservative – rightly so, because it was in the thirties that Jaguar was last truly modern.

The Kensington goes into production, but not as a Jaguar

We don't really have an answer to why the Kensington never went into production; because Jaguar simply ignored Italdesign. No response, no Christmas card, no response to Facebook messages if there had been any at the time – nothing. That's possible, after all they hadn't asked for anything.

At Browns Lane everyone just quietly continued with what they were doing. The next XJ, in 1994, looked exactly like the old one, but with a few new things. Italdesign decided to award the design to Daewoo, which was happy with it, called it Leganza and still had a hard time with it. It can turn…