It will not surprise you that Brabus has decided to give another Mercedes-AMG G 63 a major overhaul. This time the German renovators are offering even more than just a tickled one Geländewagen. At the Deep Bluepackage of the Brabus 900 G-Wagon includes a boat with two V8 engines and a Panerai watch, all as blue as the ocean.

‘Stylish, elegant, timeless – just like the sea’, is how Brabus describes the pimped G-class. As with the other Brabus 900 models, the ‘Brabus Rocket 900’ engine is located in the front: a 4.5-litre V8 engine with two new turbochargers. Together they are good for a power of 900 hp and a torque of 1,250 Nm. The Brabus sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and the top speed is limited to 280 km/h. And that with a weight of 2,500 kilos and the streamline of a block of concrete.

Thanks to all the carbon fiber, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is ten centimeters wider than a regular G. In addition, it has 24-inch light-alloy wheels that are finished in a glossy black color. Thanks to KW spring sets, the ride height can increase by 4.5 centimeters. The exhaust, which is located on the side, is also new and now made of stainless steel. If you do your best, the pipes light up a bit like in the photos above.

The DeepBlue boat and Panerai watch

To complete your deep blue collection, you must also purchase the speedboat and the watch. The boat comes in the line of Shadow 900 models. That means it will get two 4.6-liter V8 engines of 450 hp each. With this, the speedboat reaches a top speed of 60 knots, which is equivalent to 111 km/h. Pretty hard on water. The boat measures eleven meters and weighs 4,100 kilograms.

Then the watch. That is the Panerai Submersible S Brabus Blue Shadow Edition, as it is fully called. And it gets the same blue color on the hands. The hands glow in the dark. Panerai only makes 200 and you can also buy the watch separately, by the way, for 49,000 euros including taxes. Do you want the whole package of car, boat and clock together? Then you have lost about 1.1 million euros. And then there’s taxes. Oof.