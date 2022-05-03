You would say that an average person with a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has little to be desired. Just think: the most luxurious Mercedes can make, 580 hp and 730 Nm from a biturbo V8, in 4.9 counts to 100 km/h and that in a classically named packaging that you can hardly call tasteful. Which is convenient, because these kinds of people rarely have taste. However, they are equally seldom satisfied. And that’s why this boy is here: the Brabus 900.

As you are used to from Brabus, that number in the name refers to the number of horsepower: 900. The torque moved happily upwards and now amounts to 1,250 Nm. The standard sprint is not even that much faster at 4.2 seconds, although that remains a retarded short while for a moving villa. The top of the Maybach, which is limited to 250 km/h, is of course released: the Brabus 900 comfortably tops 320 km/h. Oof.

What does a Brabus 900 cost?

Although certainly not as hysterical as the colleagues of Mansory, for example, it is also not easy for the people at Brabus to keep things modest. The various embellishments mainly indicate that carbon fiber ‘a rich man’s best friend’ is. The stuff can be found everywhere, from the wheel arch extensions to the diffusers and of course the interior. The latter is also far from standard in the Brabus 900 and never the same twice. It is always made exactly to the wishes of the customer. And to be honest, the black and white in the photos is not that bad if you compare it with previous creations.

Cost? Astronomical. Although Brabus finds it difficult to name a single price because of this customization, you can (in Germany) assume a base price of just over 500,000 euros. Indeed: very much double what a Maybach GLS 600 costs. And then you can bring him here for a while…