Federal deputy and mayor of Recife have been together for more than 4 years; couple met in the Chamber of Deputies in 2019

The federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) shared this Sunday (March 10, 2024) on its Instagram profile a video that tells how she and the mayor of Recife (PE) were dating, João Campos (PSB-PE), it started. “How good it is to remember the beginning of this love”, said the congresswoman in the caption of the publication. And she added: “I love you so much, little bug!”. The couple has been together for over 4 years.

In the video, Tabata said he met João Campos because he was trying to create an external commission in the Chamber of Deputies in 2019 to monitor Ricardo Vélez Rodríguez, Minister of Education in the president's government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and the MEC (Ministry of Education). And the mayor of Recife, who at the time served as a federal deputy, became the vice-president of this special commission.

“We started working together, we developed a friendship”, says Tabata. According to her, everything changed when João, at a dinner, sat next to her and declared himself. “My friend, where did this come from? I wasn’t prepared”Tabata joked in the video.

She said she didn't sleep and didn't know what to do. “And then I remember that I called a friend in the early hours of the morning and said: This boy has gone crazy”. Finally, Tabata said that the couple loves each other very much and that they have been together for more than 4 years.

Watch: