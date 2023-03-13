Tobacco advertising on race cars is no longer allowed, but this is not a race car either. Although it does look like this.

Smoking is no longer cool, of course, but advertising for smoking can still be cool. A Marlboro livery on the right car, for example. And by the right car we mean: a car that is somewhat historically sound.

The BMW M4 is such a car, because at the time BMW 2002s and M3s were raced in this famous red and white livery. The German tuner Manhart is now returning to this with the ‘MH4 GTR Marlboro’. Finally a Manhart creation that not black with gold.

What you see here is not just an M4 with a spoiler and a livery. This is basically an M4 DTM Champion Edition, of which only 200 were made. To be clear: it concerns the DTM Champion Edition from 2016, not to be confused with the DTM Champion Edition from 2014. That was also there.

The DTM Champion Edition has the same 500 hp strong block as the M4 GTS as standard, but has something unique. The DTM Champion Edition uses water injection. This version further distinguishes itself from the GTS with a different spoiler and splitter.

The DTM Champion Edition is special enough in itself (you would think), but Manhart took care of the car anyway. With an upgrade to the turbo and intercooler, among other things, they have increased the power to 708 hp. The torque is no less than 980 Nm.

The tuner has also made the look even more extreme, with an extra large spoiler and an extra lip on the splitter. The rims have been replaced by 20 inch Manhart rims. It may surprise you, but the canards on the front bumper are original.

The owner apparently intends to speed only on the track, because the back reads: “Speeding can lead to the loss of your driver’s license.” Or would that be to discourage people from racing on the Autobahn?

