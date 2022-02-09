In Australia they love burnouts. It is not for nothing that the Guinness World Record for most cars that burnout at the same time is in the name of Australia. Incidentally, that record has already been broken unofficially, but it is a nice introduction to this machine.

You are looking at a BMW 328i here. Or rather what’s left of it. The six-in-line was replaced by a V8 with a gigantic supercharger on top. It may not be practical, but that doesn’t matter anymore. Literally the sole purpose of this 3 Series is to smoke tires.

The 3 Series got an LS engine

The V8 is a 5.3-liter LS from General Motors. A supercharger often fits under the hood, but the owner wanted something unique. That is why the choice fell on a supercharger of the TBS brand, whose air inlets protrude quite a bit. Naturally, the front and rear subframes were custom-made for all new parts.

Tuner BYE Performance managed to measure 740 horsepower on the rear wheels, but the real power is slightly higher. They estimate it at about 1,000 horsepower at the rear wheels, so even more at the crankshaft. Power at the crankshaft is what automakers typically communicate.

The BMW 3 Series with V8 and huge supercharger in action