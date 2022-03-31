Rather jumps off the screen, doesn’t it? This, folks of the internet, is the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival, a modern replica of the car that won its class at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Bizzarrini was founded in the 1960s by Giotto Bizzarrini, a former Ferrari engineer who had worked on the 250 GTO and later helped develop the V12 used in Lamborghini’s first production car, the 350 GT. The company didn’t last until the end of the decade, but has since been revived by a Kuwaiti investor.

The Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival is a new old car

What you see here is the brand’s first attempt in its new form. The company has made every effort to make this prototype as faithful as possible to the original, with a few adjustments to comply with current safety standards. Like the original, the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival is built by hand.

After locating the original blueprints and speaking to experts involved in the making of the car in the 1960s, Bizzarini even managed to find an original panel that had not been exposed to light. This kept the paint from fading, allowing it to recreate the exact Rosso Corsa color from nearly six decades ago.

The car cheats a bit with carbon fiber

The car is powered by a 5.3-litre V8 with Weber carburettors and over 400 horsepower. The weight has been kept at just 1,250 kilos. The body is made of carbon fiber. “Had it been available, we think Giotto Bizzarrini would almost certainly have used carbon fiber in his race cars,” said Richard Quinlan of Bizzarrini. As for the other modern tweaks, the fuel tank has been moved (and it’s slightly smaller), there’s a roll bar to protect driver and passenger, and there are now disc brakes all around.

“We have an ambitious long-term vision for the Bizzarrini brand, and the 5300 GT Corsa Revival serves as an introduction or reminder of Bizzarrini’s legendary heritage,” said Simon Busby of Bizzarrini. “We were thrilled with the car’s performance in endurance testing and it delivered the same adrenaline-fuelled driving experience as Giotto Bizzarrini’s original design.”

Only 24 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revivals are coming

Only 24 units will be hand-built at a factory in the UK, with first deliveries expected to take place in May. However, nothing is known about the price yet. Does anyone want to scrape together their change?