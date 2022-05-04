The British car brand Morgan has introduced a very striking model. The new Super 3 has – indeed – three wheels and is even more special than the ‘normal’ models of the special manufacturer. The open tricycle is now for sale in the Netherlands, costs at least 68,499 euros and can also be driven with a motorcycle license.

Although the Super 3 may seem like an odd man out, historically it actually fits very well with the Morgan brand. That history goes back a long way: at the beginning of the last century, Henry Morgan built a motorized tricycle for his own use, which was neither a motorcycle nor a car. Such a ‘cyclecar’ fell into a cheap tax bracket in Great Britain. The affordable vehicles were therefore extremely popular with families who could not afford a four-wheeler. The reactions to Morgan’s tricycle were so enthusiastic that he decided to start serial production. Thus, in 1910, the Morgan Motor Company was born.

Since then, the characteristic English car brand has been known as rather eccentric. Morgan is famous for its artisanal production. The cars are assembled by hand in the British village of Malvern Link. The most efficient method? Well no! Morgan’s aversion to innovation is typical of the brand. Once the delivery times ran to more than three years, but not a customer you heard to grumble. The fact that Morgan turns back time makes the cars all the more attractive for many enthusiasts. See also People smugglers convicted after the deaths of 39 migrants

The Super 3 has a single wheel at the rear, which will now be powered by a petrol engine from Ford’s shelves. © Morgan



According to the law

Over the years, Morgan only changed something if the law required it, or if a supplier stopped building an engine, for example. The most important step forward for the brand is the four-wheel Morgan 4/4 from 1936. During this period, the demand for cyclecars already dried up. But Morgan would not pull the plug on its tricycles until the 1950s.

The classic steel chassis of the Morgan 4/4 from 1936 has served as the basis for the four-wheelers of the brand for almost 85(!) years. But even Morgan can no longer escape modernization: after all, ‘Morganeers’ of the old stamp are getting older and older, while young enthusiasts of special cars have different requirements for a sports car. For example in the field of the environment. To stay relevant, Morgan can’t keep up with the facts.

Morgan offers many accessories for the Super 3, so that customers can put it together according to their wishes. © Morgan



Manual work

Yet today’s models (like the Plus Four, with four wheels) still look like they were built 90 years ago. And the production continues to involve a lot of manual work. Although the old steel ladder chassis has been replaced by a state-of-the-art aluminum platform, the frame of the body is still made of wood. The man who used to shape the mudguards manually has now retired. Machines now guarantee a perfect fit of the mudguards. But in addition to hand-stitched leather, the buyer now also has a choice of ‘vegan’ materials. This is how Morgan moves with the times. See also Disciplinary complaint against medical examiner in case of former intelligence officer Hans van de Ven

In the run-up to the centenary, the idea arose to build a model that harks back to its origins: the Morgan Three-Wheeler. Originally intended as a ‘limited edition’ of two hundred pieces, but eventually there were about 2800. With its air-cooled two-cylinder V engine – popularly known as a V-twin – the ‘new’ Three-Wheeler no longer met the environmental requirements. That is why production was discontinued last year.

The Super 3 is a modern interpretation of a ‘cycle car’. In the Netherlands you can also drive it with a motorcycle license. © Morgan



Also with your motorcycle license

But now Morgan is launching another tricycle with the melodious name Super 3. A modern interpretation of the original cyclecar from 1910, which is therefore neither a car nor a motorcycle. “It falls into the L5e category,” says Wouter Dekker of the Dutch Morgan importer Louwman Exclusive. “So you can only take it on the road if you obtained your car driver’s license before 2013, or if you have a motorcycle license.” Just like the three-wheeled motorcycles from Piaggio and Peugeot, or the jet ski-like BRP Can-Am.

The V-twin of the old Three-Wheeler has been replaced by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder from Ford, with an output of 118 hp. Weighing only 635 kilograms, the new Super 3 flies to 100 kilometers per hour in just seven seconds. Compared to its predecessor, the new Morgan (with modern aluminum chassis) has grown in all directions. That’s good news for tall car enthusiasts, because the old Three-Wheeler was downright cramped. You can adjust the pedals for extra legroom. This is now possible in the Super 3 with a simple lever,” Dekker shows. The wrenches can stay at home. See also More than 10 Muscovites suffered from pyrotechnics on New Year's Eve

The interior became, Morgan promises, a lot more spacious than that of the previous Three Wheeler © Morgan



In any case, the new Morgan has become much more practical. The brackets on the so-called ‘side blades‘ are intended for hanging suitcases and bags. ,,The Super 3 is not made for a tour around the church, but is specifically for people who want to go on a long weekend or a short week via nice roads within the country,” says Dekker. A car for everyday use? ,,No, you shouldn’t see the Super 3 that way. It is mainly intended for ‘on the go’. And to have a lot of fun.”

The Morgan Super 3 can now be ordered. The starting price is 68,499 euros, the list of options is almost endless. Eager buyers should be patient: the delivery time is estimated to be six months.

For a video report about this Morgan, look Autoweek.nl

The Morgan Super 3 in action. © Morgan



The two front wheels stick out quite far. © Morgan



The dashboard was also considerably more modern. © Morgan



According to Morgan, the Super 3 is an ideal car for adventurous people who like to go out. © Morgan









Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.