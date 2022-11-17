A car key with remote control has more range when you hold it against your head. Many have tried the trick and found it to work. But why is that so?

Holding a car key to your head for more range: it really works and is quite handy when, for example, you have lost your car in a full parking garage. It works because your head amplifies the signal from the remote control. According to Professor Roger Bowley of the University of Nottingham, it’s because of the water in your head. Simply put, this is about the interaction between the electromagnetic waves and the water in your head.

Oscillation is the cause

Since your head consists of 80 percent water, the electromagnetic waves are amplified, he reports in a video on the university’s YouTube channel. The electromagnetic field causes the water molecules with a positive charge to move in one direction and the negative particles to move in the other direction. This phenomenon is called oscillation and it allows the electromagnetic waves to travel further through your head than through the key alone. See also Mayor of Carlinda (MT) says she will resign if Lula takes over

Bottle of water

According to Bowley, it’s a perfect method to find your car if you’ve lost it in a parking garage, for example. It also works when you hold your car key against a bottle of water, but you just have your head with you more often than a bottle of water. There is one caveat: it only works with keys that use radio waves. It does not work with keys that work with an infrared system (electromagnetic radiation).

This article previously appeared on our site on April 20, 2020.





