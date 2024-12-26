Researchers of the Mayo Clinic (USA) have identified a revolutionary biomarker, the interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R), that could be key to measuring and controlling the burden of senescent cells in the human body. This preview, published in the magazine ‘Nature Aging‘, opens new doors for the prevention and treatment of age-related diseases.

Senescent cells, known aszombie cells«, are cells that have stopped dividing, but remain active, secreting inflammatory substances that negatively affect the surrounding tissues. These cells contribute to the development of diseases associated with aging, such as cardiovascular, neurological, metabolic and pulmonary problems.

The study found that plasma IL-23R levels increase with age in humans and animals, and that these can be significantly decreased by senolytic therapies, designed to eliminate senescent cells.

“With IL-23R we have identified a reliable biomarker that reflects the levels of senescent cells in the body, something that has long been a challenge in this field,” the authors explained. “This could allow more precise clinical interventions before age-related diseases occur manifest.”









To carry out the study, the team analyzed 92 plasma proteins in mice of different ages and evaluated changes in various tissues such as the kidney, liver, brain, lung and spleen. Three proteins, IL-23R, CCL5 and CA13, stood out for their strong relationship with age. However, IL-23R proved to be the most promising marker due to its consistency in different contexts and its robust response to senolytic treatments.

Anti-senescence therapies

The findings suggest that IL-23R could be used to measure the effectiveness of new therapies aimed at reducing the burden of senescent cells and ultimately preventing aging-related diseases.

The identification of a biomarker such as IL-23R not only facilitates the monitoring of cellular senescence, but also offers a path towards more effective strategies to combat aging. This advance underscores the importance of senolytic therapies, which could revolutionize the management of multiple conditions associated with aging.

The discovery marks a significant step in the search for scientific tools that allow healthy aging, reducing the impact of degenerative diseases and improving quality of life in the last stages of life.