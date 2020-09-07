Hyderabad-based electric vehicle company Atumobile Private Limited has brought a Dhansu electric bike. The name of this electric bike is Atum 1.0. The base price of the bike is Rs 50,000. The Atum 1.0 International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) is an approved low-speed electric bike. No registration or driving license is required for this electric bike. This electric bike has been designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian customers.The Atum 1.0 electric bike has a portable lithium-ion battery, which is fully charged in less than 4 hours. The company claims that this bike gives a range of 100 km after full charge. This electric bike comes with a 2-year battery warranty and is available in many colors. The Atum 1.0 electric bike has a lightweight portable battery pack of 6 kg. Due to the easy to carry design of the bike, users can charge it anywhere using a normal three-pin socket.

The company claims that this bike once takes about 1 unit of electricity in full charge. This means that the bike runs 100 km for 7-10 rupees. According to the company, the cost of 100 km in a traditional ICE bike is around Rs 80-100 per day. The electric bike has 20X4 fat-bike tires. The bike has a low seat height, LED headlight, indicators, taillight and full digital display. The Atum 1.0 electric bike is designed after 3 years of development cycle.

The Atum 1.0 electric bike is manufactured at the company’s greenfield manufacturing plant in Telangana. The production capacity of this plant is 15,000 units, which can be increased to 10,000 units.