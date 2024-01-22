Then a big RS4 is much cooler, isn't it?

You've all read the reviews when it comes to big German D-segmenters. The BMW M3 is more fun, the Audi RS4 is effective but a bit boring. But that boredom is not a bad thing at times. Like with the weather of the past few days. A lot of rain, occasionally snow, sometimes some sleet, a lot of wind. Then a rear-wheel drive BMW might not be the best idea. An RS on the other hand.

The current model is very cool, but also very pricey. For a new Audi RS4 you have to pay 150,336.29 euros pay. Yes, more than a ton and a half. That's a huge amount of money. Now an M3 Touring and C63 Estate also cost a lot of money. With the RS4 you have a way to get cheaper, because the fashion has been there since 2018.

Big RS4 (in red!)

In all these years the OG Power Station never really adapted. Yes, with the facelift, Audi removed that brilliant MMI button in favor of a somewhat creaky screen. The screen in the RS4 looks a little less impressive, but in combination with the button it works better.

We went looking for a nice used one on Marktplaats and sure enough, we found one! In this case, one of them really wanted to be in red. That is the most striking color for this car.

In this case it is also heavily dressed. The car is equipped with the optional ceramic brake discs! Not that you really need it on a fast family car, but it is a cool feature. Funny: the new price of a bare new one is higher than the original new price of this red one: 149,074 euros.

Decoration and price

In terms of decoration, it has everything you would expect. In addition to the brakes, the interior is equipped with the RS Design package with Alcantara and red stitching. There are also Matrix LED headlights, a panoramic roof and adaptive cruise control, in addition to the thick 20-inch Audi Sport wheels and the sports limited slip differential on the rear axle.

This 2018 example has run 127,937 km. The price of all this beauty? 64,950 euros. That's a lot of money, but you get a lot of car in return.

And anyway, what can you buy these days for 64,950 euros that is lightning fast and still relatively modern? Don't forget that you don't have a young, used S3 Sportback for that these days. So in that respect it's a bargain. Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

Check out our driving test with (an also red) RS4 here:

Read more? These are the coolest fast station wagons!

