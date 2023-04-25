A clown on a tricycle is in most cases reminiscent of sleepless nights full of nightmares. In this case, the clown is a real childhood friend named Ronald. McDonald’s franchisee Richard Pach had this tricycle transformed into a Big Mac Trike. The engine just has a license plate.

Pach came up with the idea while traveling in America. There he saw someone driving around on a trike in the shape of a hamburger. “We can do this better,” said Pach, and he set to work. The trike is a Wilmac Three Star ll. If the brand name already spells out the need for a burger, then you know it should have been.

The tricycle took nine months to transform into a Big Mac Trike. He received a plastic hamburger jacket and a 1.3-liter engine from a Volkswagen Beetle. There will be some more Volkswagen technology in the rear. According to the license plate data, the engine produces 44 hp. More than enough for the McDrive, we estimate.

The Pach family owns the branches in Zaandam, Alkmaar, Den Helder, Heerhugowaard and Schagen. The trike will visit these restaurants in the near future to entertain guests. “I just like a bit bigger and a bit of craziness,” Pach says of his trike. Leave that bit out.