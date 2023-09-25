And it will be electric. In fact, all new Nissan models will now be electric.

At the moment, none of the Japanese brands are leading the way with EVs. Not even Nissan, which already developed it 13 (!) years ago Leaf introduced. Since then, only one electric model has been added: the not really convincing one Ariya.

Nissan will now tackle electrification seriously. They announced today that from now on they will only introduce fully electric models in Europe. In other words: the new one X Trail was the last new car from Nissan with a combustion engine (for us Europeans).

To show that the electric future does not have to be boring, Nissan also immediately shows a flashy concept car: the Concept 20-23. This is a serious-looking hot hatch, with a thick body kit, a killer spoiler and even gull-wing doors.

Nice, such a concept car, but will we see something like that again? Yes, forget the wide wheel arches, the spoiler and the diffuser and you have the new Nissan Micra. Or at least, the successor to the Micra. It is not yet known whether it will also be called Micra again.

What we do know is that the Micra successor will share its technology with the new Renault 5. That is only logical, of course, given the alliance between the two brands. The Micra (that’s what we’ll continue to call it for convenience) will also resemble the R5 in terms of shape.

However, the Nissan Micra will have its own face, as can already be seen with this Concept 20-23. It will not be a case of Mitsubishi Clio. Where the Renault 5 has angular headlights, the Micra has cute round headlights, which consist of two semicircles. We also see this shape in the rear lights.

We already know that the Renault 5 will look cool, and this Nissan Concept 20-23 also looks promising. The new electric Micra could easily become a very nice cart.

Now the bad news: as we wrote earlier, it will probably not arrive until 2026. That will take another three years… The fact that Nissan will only release electric models mainly means that they very little to release models.

This article This big hot hatch is a precursor to the new Micra first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#big #hot #hatch #precursor #Micra