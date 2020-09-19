Monalisa Bhojpuri Song Video Tohari Piritiya Ke Bani Piyasal: Famous actress of the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa’s songs are very popular on YouTube and social media. Monalisa has made her own identity in Bhojpuri film industry due to her tremendous dance and acting. Monalisa keeps sharing her dance videos and photos of the latest photoshoot with fans on social media.

These days, a Bhojpuri song of the actress ‘Piritiya Ke Bani Piyasal’ is being seen a lot on YouTube. In this song, Monalisa is seen dancing in a very bold avatar. Nearly 30 lakh people have watched this song of Monalisa on YouTube and are very appreciative of the dance and look of the actress by commenting. The song has been released on the official YouTube channel of the team film Bhojpuri.

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is always active on social media, has shared a video on her Instagram account, which is going viral on social media. In this video, Monalisa is seen doing tremendous dance. More than 47 thousand people have seen this dance video of them and are giving different reactions by commenting. Monalisa is seen in a very glamorous look in the video.

Pamila Jain has sung the song ‘Piritiya Ke Bani Piyasal’. The lyrics of the song have been written by S.Kumar and Tasauvar, as well as music. This romantic song of Monalisa is from Bhojpuri film ‘Hitler’. The director of the film is Santram and the producer is Mohammad Naseem. This is not the first time any of his songs are being liked on YouTube so much, his songs are seen and liked on YouTube.

read this also:

Trailer launch of Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani’s film Saiyaan Arab Gayle Na, with romance and action