Monalisa Bhojpuri Song Tohari Piritiya Ke Bani Piyasal: Actress Monalisa has made her own identity in Bhojpuri industry. The number of his fans is continuously increasing. Monalisa always remains in the headlines by sharing photos and dance videos of her latest photoshoot on social media. The different style of actress is very much liked by her fans. These days, a Bhojpuri song from Monalisa ‘Piritiya Ke Bani Piyasal’ has been cast on YouTube.

In the song, the actress is seen doing tremendous dance moves. You can guess the popularity of this song by the fact that it has got more than 2 million views on YouTube and by commenting people are praising the dance of the actress very much. The song has been released on the official YouTube channel of the team film Bhojpuri. In the video, Monalisa can be seen dancing in the rain.

This superhit Bhojpuri song of Monalisa is sung by Pamila Jain. The lyrics have been written by S. Kumar and Tasouvar. This song is from the Bhojpuri film ‘Hitler’. The film has been done by Direct Santram. While Produced by Mohammad Naseem.

Recently, Monalisa has posted a video on her Instagram account, which is going viral on social media. In this video, Monalisa is seen dancing to Punjabi songs. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing in a glamorous look. So far, more than 35 thousand likes have been received on this video.

read this also:

Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancée Dhanashree Verma did a bang dance on Bollywood rapper Badshah’s song, video went viral