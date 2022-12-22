The automotive industry has innovation after innovation. If you have just got used to the idea of ​​electricity, hydrogen comes into play. And so there are more other fuels that are eager to break through. Coach builder Bertone (which went bust, but is now back) seizes one of those techniques and builds a beautiful car around it. Meet the Bertone GB110.

It is the first project of the new owners, Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci. According to Bertone, the GB110 is a ‘homage to the Bertone designs of the sixties and seventies’. It is the first in a line of top-shelf sports cars. So we can expect more from the design house behind the original Lamborghini Countach and the Miura.

Specifications of the Bertone GB110

Bertone does not yet want to say what kind of engine will be in the GB110. We do know that it is a combustion engine that produces 1,100 hp and the same amount of Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels. The sprints from a standstill sound great: 0-100 in 2.79 seconds, to 200 km / h takes 6.79 seconds and to 300 km / h is done in 14 seconds. After that, it continues up to 380 km/h.

He does all this on a special fuel. ‘We believe that climate neutrality needs other solutions with combinations of technologies. Plastic waste should be seen as a valuable resource,’ says Jean-Franck Ricci. This thing must therefore run on fuel that (partly) consists of plastic waste. A good idea, because we have more than enough old plastic.

There will be 33 copies of the Bertone GB110 for the time being. Unfortunately, we don’t know the price yet, but it will be decent by any standard.