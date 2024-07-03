In the wide range of Wellness programs that help with various economic support to various sectors of the Mexican population. “Young People Writing the Future”which is aimed at supporting higher education students.

If you are wondering how much this support provides, you should know that it is granted to them a monthly scholarship of $2,800 pesos directly on your Banco Bienestar Card.

This beneficial Wellness program gives you 2,800 pesos | Requirements

Who can apply for “Young People Writing the Future”?

This benefit is aimed at Young people enrolled in a bachelor’s degree, higher university technician or associate professional degree in public institutions under the school modality.

The scholarship is awarded during the 10 months of the school yearwith a maximum of 45 monthly payments.

Priority is given to Students from intercultural universities, indigenous and rural teacher training colleges, Benito Juárez universities for well-being, the University of Health of Mexico City and Pueblaas well as institutions in priority areas, including indigenous areas and communities with high levels of marginalization.

This program, with national coverage subject to budget availability, seeks to guarantee the school permanence of the Young people from contexts of high marginalization and povertywho face greater obstacles to continuing and completing their studies.

The concentration of higher education institutions in urban areas such as the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico or state capitals forces many students to leave their communities to access education.

Scholarship Requirements

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must be enrolled in one of the following institutions:

■ ■ Intercultural universities

■ ■ Indigenous and rural normal schools

■ ■ Universities for the Well-being of Benito Juárez

■ ■ Health University of Mexico City and Puebla

■ ■ Institutions in priority areas

Additionally, the following institutions are considered eligible for attention:

■ ■ Federal and state public normal schools

■ ■ State Public Universities with Solidarity Support

■ ■ State Public Universities

■ ■ Technological Universities

■ ■ Polytechnic Universities

■ ■ Federal and Decentralized Technological Institutes

■ ■ Federal Public Universities

■ ■ National Pedagogical University

■ ■ Antonio Narro Autonomous Agrarian University

■ ■ Chapingo Autonomous University

Students from priority institutions must have completed primary or secondary school in a public school in a priority locality.

Those enrolled in institutions that are eligible for care must have under 29 years old as of December 31, 2023 and low income, verified through a socioeconomic study, unless they have completed their basic education in a priority public school

By 2024, previous scholarship recipients will have no age or socioeconomic restrictions if they continue at the same institution.

Those interested must register through the Single System of Higher Education Beneficiaries (SUBES). For more information and details, please visit the official Benito Juárez Scholarships website.