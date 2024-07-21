EVO 2024, which began on July 19, 2024, and will end on the 21st of that month, is in full swing. And it seems that an announcement related to this, that a character from Cyberpunk Edgerunners will arrive at Guilty Gear Strivehad a leak.

That’s something some people noticed on social media and the guest at this fighting game is Lucy, one of the main characters from the Trigger anime based on Cyberpunk 2077.

The one who discovered the above was Wario64, although some time later he deleted the message on Twitter where he shared the information. But the image where Lucy appears from Cyberpunk Edgerunners is already circulating on the Internet.

As revealed, she will be part of Season Pass 4 of Guilty Gear Striveand will be available in 2025. He is the first guest character in this installment of the series. And when was the official announcement going to be? It seems that it will be at the final of the game’s tournament.

Fountain: Netflix.

As revealed ahead of time the season pass of Guilty Gear Strive with Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners will be available on July 22, 2024. In addition to the aforementioned character, there will be three more on the way.

The first of these is Queen Dizzy, who will be available in October; the second is Venom, whose release is planned for early 2025. However, it still does not have a release month.

I have Guilty Gear strive with all the seasons and I don’t know how to play the game. I just love the art and story of the game. A new season is coming and they are gone to add Lucy from cyberpunk. I wish it was the girl Rebeca instead. pic.twitter.com/AC6hYPAeZG — Zajori 🦇🎸| VTUBER | (@Zajori_Vtuber) July 21, 2024

The big news is Unika, as she is an original character, who will come out sometime in 2025 after Venom. Guilty Gear Strivein addition to these characters and the guest of Cyberpunk Edgerunnerswill receive a new online battle mode, Team of 3.

Fountain: Arc System Works.

In this game, Red Team vs. Blue Team will be pitted against each other in battles involving multiple characters. New colors, stages, and more additions can also be expected for this game.

Apart from Guilty Gear Strive and Cyberpunk Edgerunners We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.