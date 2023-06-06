More than once they call the Porsche 911 a flattened beetle. But they won’t say that about this creation…

You can say what you want about Porsche, but they do it nicely. Since the 1950s, they have come up with a model that actually only evolves a bit with the times. And then also based on another car.

That’s right, the 911. It started out as a 356 (I know, not factually correct, but you get my point, right?) and then changed little by little. And even with the samples from 2023 you can still clearly see that the model is based on a beetle.

A flattened beetle, that is.

This beetle has not been flattened

But the disadvantage of those Porsches is the price. You don’t buy a bit of 911 for an apple and an egg, while a beetle can still be picked up cheaply in some cases. Why not add some Porsche elements to get that look?

That is exactly what one of the previous owners of this beetle did, which you can now find on Marktplaats. Only it has become a bit of a mixed bag. With the best will in the world we dare not call it beautiful, but it is special.

For example, we see the rear wing of the 911, the rear lights of the 928 and the front bumper – in the distance – somewhat resembles that of the 911 flat nose from the 1980s. Motor-wise it is just not a Porsche, but there is a 1700 cc in it, with two carburettors.

As you can see, this unflattened beetle is not immediately roadworthy. It has been in storage for years and needs to be thoroughly refurbished. Anyway, if you dare, you can buy it. And that’s great, no price has been set, so a nice offer will go a long way.

So that’s why we shout here in unison:

THEN BIDD!!1!

Thanks to Wiljan for the tip!

