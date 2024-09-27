ORA property of more than 2.5 square kilometers has been acquired by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD for its acronym in English) in order to expand a beautiful and iconic park in Texas. These are the details of the implementation, as well as benefits and how to visit it.

Texas Park and Wildlife reported that this acquisition in Texas Hill County will help Enchanted Rock State Natural Area grow. Regarding the benefits, the report stated that this beautiful Texas park will expand recreational opportunities and, at the same time, will protect the natural natural resources of the area, as well as cultural aspects near Enchanted Rock.

Besides, by integrating as an extension of the park and preventing it from becoming an area of ​​buildings, this could help ensure that the view of the mountainous region from the top of the rock continues to be wonderful, as it has been until now.

“There is enthusiasm with this acquisition because Visitors will now be able to experience the dome from a distance without the threat of development,” stated Doug Cochran, Superintendent of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

Finally, Telemundo reported that, although the purchase has already been completed, the Department of Parks and Wildlife will create a plan with public input to select recreational opportunities for said property. At the moment can be done hiking, rock climbing, bird watching, campingnature photography, among others.

Enchanted Rock is ideal for outdoor activities. Photo:Google Maps Share

Where is Texas’ Enchanted Rock Natural Area?



Enchanted Rock is an iconic granite formation located in the Texas Hill Countryknown for its imposing rock dome that rises approximately 130 meters above the surrounding terrain.

Currently all trails are open and the park is located at: 16710 Ranch Rd. 965 Fredericksburg, TX 78624. He also reported that the park usually reaches capacity, so it is necessary Make an online reservation for the day of your visit. You can manage it through the official Texas Parks and Wildlife website.