The most beautiful classic SL? Then we are inclined to go for the 300 Gullwing. But right behind it is the W113 ‘Pagoda’. The Mercedes SL Pagode now gets an electric powertrain from Everrati. No more engine noise when you drive with the roof open, but perhaps the audible admiration of the people around you.

Mercedes specialist Hilton & Moss restored the Mercedes SL Pagoda completely by hand. Everati then installs one electric motor. An attempt has been made to get as close as possible to the weight and distribution of the petrol version. The motor draws power from a 68-kWh battery, which can take you up to 321 kilometers. By the way, you can recover energy by braking.

Performance remains the same

The single electric motor delivers 304 hp and 300 Nm. The power is higher than the petrol SL, but the performance is almost the same. The top speed is 200 km/h and the sprint to 100 km/h takes ‘less than seven seconds’. Now half a second is also less than seven seconds, but we assume that Everrati means that the sprint is completed in just under seven seconds.

According to Everrati, this electric Mercedes SL Pagode should not only be ‘rolling art’, but also a car that ‘coming generations can enjoy’. The list of (ex) owners proves that the W113 SL has lasted for generations. We mention John Lennon and Tina Turner and later David Coulthard and Harry Styles. What does it cost to get on this list with an electric Pagoda? Everrati doesn’t say that.