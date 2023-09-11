Let’s face it: this car is more beautiful than anything BMW currently has in the showroom.

Of all the IAA firsts we covered, the majority were simply German. To be honest, that was mainly because we found it more interesting, not because there were no Asian brands. The Chinese were present in large numbers in Munich.

It turns out that they also unveiled a beautiful liftback at the fair. We completely missed that car, but it’s actually a shame not to share it with you. It is a car from the Chinese brand Avatr, but the interesting thing is: it was designed by a former BMW designer, Nader Faghihzadeh.

That name may not mean much to you, but Fazhadgigha was responsible for one of the most beautiful BMWs of recent years: the third generation 6 Series. He designed the coupe, the convertible and the Gran Coupé (perhaps the most beautiful of the three). Fahdzhigheh was also responsible for the previous generation 7 Series (the G11, for the experts).

Fighahehzah has now started working for the Chinese start-up Avatr and he has done great work there again. The Avatr 12, as this car is called, has a clean design, without any crazy frills. The headlights may be a bit too Chinese, but the rear and sides look very sleek. BMW can learn something from this.

With a length of 5.02 meters, the Avatr 12 is a large sloop, which is larger than a Tesla Model S or a Lucid Air. The car also has an impressive wheelbase of 3.02 meters. Thanks to the hatchback shape, the Avatr 12 also has a very spacious trunk.

The view to the rear is not optimal, because a rear window is conspicuous by its absence. With all the cameras, a rear window is no longer a must-have these days, as it was also missing on the Polestar 4.

Nothing is known yet about the specifications of the Avatr 12, but we do know that battery giant CATL is involved in this start-up. Avatr is a joint venture between Changan (one of the Big Four), CATL and Huawei (well known to you all).

Avatr does not want to limit itself to China, because they indicated in Munich that they also have plans to enter the European market. It is of course not without reason that they chose a European fair to introduce their new model.

