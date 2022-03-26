Veteran comics and video game designer Ste Pickford shared his work as he progressed through the adventure.

Elden Ring is being a phenomenon that has gone beyond the success of a video game, bringing together a passionate gaming community who has not stopped sharing his achievements, advances and particular ways of enjoying the video game of Hidetaka Miyazaki. One of the most debated aspects since its launch has been the absence of a quest journal With which to record our progress, in 3DJuegos we came to recommend you among our tips for day one that you use paper and a pen to be able to make notes about your adventure.

A need that has been solved in an ingenious way by some players, reaching the point of programming and marketing an application for iOS that would allow us to easily record these advances. But the one who has left us speechless has been Ste Pickfordthe veteran videogame and comics designerwho along with his brother John, would participate in a long list of titles for consoles and microcomputers.

The designer seems to have taken pen and paper very seriously, but he has not been satisfied with simple notes. Instead, what we have is the most awesome adventure journal we’ve ever seen of the FormSoftware game, with beautiful illustrations in a small notebook, with drawings of everything that Pickford has been finding in his advance through the Middle Lands.

The designer’s Twitter thread has been collecting his drawings and annotations of some of the most important enemies of the early stages of the game, as well as the famous cliff landscape of Liurnia or Morne Castle. Ste Pickford has not stopped share your progress in the game from his Twitter account and it is proving to be a great experience to follow the two closely. If you want to know more about FromSoftware’s challenging adventure, remember that after more than 100 hours of play, at 3DJuegos you have the definitive analysis of Elden Ring available.

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miyazaki and Souls.