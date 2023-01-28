It’s going to happen anyway: last year’s beautiful Genesis X Concept is really coming to the dealer!

There is a lot going on around car design in the modern age. Whether design is beautiful is of course always an opinion. Yet there are brands that admit that their designs are deliberately made to polarize (cough BMW) and that is also a strategy.

Genesis

The Koreans currently have their design technically in order. Not only are recent Kia and Hyundais very specially designed, Hyundai’s luxury brand called Genesis is also causing a stir with their designs. Many people think the most recent Genesiss are beautiful cars and admittedly: the brand gives many reasons for this when you see what is currently in their showrooms.

Genesis X

And then we haven’t even talked about what Genesis doesn’t have in the showrooms, but still has on the drawing board. Then we are talking about the Genesis X. That started as one model, but is now a small family. It started as the Genesis X Coupé in 2021, a two-door coupe with an electric powertrain and a divine design.

Halfway through last year, the Genesis X Speedium Coupé was added, a kind of alternative design for the X. The roofline suggests that it is a four-door (but it just has two), but it proves that Genesis wants more with the X than a single show model.

Late last year, a final variant was added, the Genesis X Convertible. This is also a kind of evolution of the design, with the most important change now being that it is homeless. As a kind of electric Mercedes S-Class Convertible, it is a very attractive car and there would still be a market for it. Genesis could not always confirm whether the plans for the X models will also take place in the showroom, but now seems to be releasing something about it.

Genesis X Convertible in production!

Genesis’ strategy to go all-electric apparently leaves room for the X, as Genesis reveals that they halo car to put into production! There is talk of a ‘premium electric coupé’, but the convertible also seems to be able to come to the showrooms. Luc Donckerwolke announced all this at the annual board meeting of Genesis. He announced the news to the Genesis dealers present, according to the foreman of the American Genesis dealers, Peter Lanzavecchia.

Halo car

As mentioned, the Genesis X really needs one halo car become. That means volumes will probably remain low and the car will mainly show what Genesis can and wants in their line-up. So it will be electric, but the powertrain was not specifically announced when the concept was presented. So we still keep them. A price range has already been announced: Genesis wants to capture $ 200,000 to $ 300,000 for the X. However, Lanzavecchia says dealers “expect a lot of traded-in Bentley Continental GT(C)s.”

How, where and when exactly the Genesis X reaches the showrooms remains to be seen. The Netherlands does not (yet) have any Genesis dealers, so for us it will be importing. (through Automotive News)

This article This beautiful convertible goes into production! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#beautiful #convertible #production