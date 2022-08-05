This particular experience includes Peppa Pig as an enemy and allies in the form of characters from My Little Pony.

At this point in the game, it is more than evident that Elden Ring is one of the most popular titles of 2022. This, how could it be otherwise, has attracted a good handful of modders who have managed to further complicate the adventure through the Middle Lands through mods that replace all the enemies with Malenia, one of the most difficult bosses in the installment, or a project that integrates a most extreme Survival Mode.

However, this also allows us to see initiatives absurd and very funny. This is demonstrated by the modder Garden of Eyes with an idea that transforms Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, into Aladdin’s Genie. And, as if this were not enough, the player must put himself in the shoes of Sorathe protagonist of Kingdom Hearts, and attack with his iconic Keyblade.

But this feverish dream does not end here. After all, this mod also replaces the enemies around the original boss with multiple Peppa Pig. And, as icing on the cake, it turns out that we can invoke many versions of Rainbow Dashone of the colorful characters from the My Little Pony series.

Of course, we have several reasons to think that the topic of mods is getting out of hand. However, it should be remembered that the modder community has created several projects that expand the Elden Ring experience through a cooperative mode that allows us to explore the Middle Lands with friends and the possibility of pausing the game without the risk of being attacked by surprise.

