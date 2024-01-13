Betavolt unveils a revolutionary battery, which promises 50 years of electricity without recharging. Will we really stop using chargers in the future?

That absence of battery chargersin recent smartphone packaging, has anticipated a future in which the need for charging becomes obsolete? A Beijing startup, Betavolt, has presented a revolutionary battery capable of generate electricity for 50 years without requiring refills or maintenance. Their nuclear batteryat the forefront of miniaturization of atomic energy, has already passed the pilot testing phase and will soon be available on a large scale for commercial devices such as phones and drones. Betavolt's press release emphasizes how these, once on the market, will be able to meet long-term power needs in a variety of contexts, including aerospace, artificial intelligence equipment, medical instrumentation, microprocessors, advanced sensors , small drones and micro-robots.

Nuclear cell The layered design ensures the battery does not catch fire or explode in response to sudden forces and can operate over a wide temperature range, from -60°C to 120°C Betavolt's first nuclear battery has an output of 100 microwatts and a voltage of 3V, but the company aims to produce a 1-watt battery by 2025. See also Figures of Goku and Vegeta gamers appear | Atomix The compact size allows for use in series to increase energy production.

Betavolt manages to project us into imaginary usage scenarios, such as smartphones that no longer require charging and drones capable of flying continuously. The battery works by converting the energy released by the disintegration of isotopes into electricity, a process first explored in the 20th century. Initially developed by scientists from the Soviet Union and the United States for applications in spacecraft, underwater systems, and remote science stations, thermonuclear battery technology was later abandoned because it was expensive and cumbersome. The Betavolt nuclear battery measures only 15 cubic millimeters and its layered design, the company says, offers safety guarantees, avoiding risks of fire or explosion in response to sudden force applications.

Additionally, the battery is designed to operate in a wide temperature range, from -60 to 120 degrees Celsius.