There is trouble in sunny Acapulco. Someone is taking the powerful and beloved fighters of the City. They appear dead. Nobody knows how or why it is happening. But the police only trust one person for such a serious case: Bat Woman.

That’s the premise of “The Murciélago Woman,” a 1968 Mexican film starring Maura Monti as the masked (and bathing suit) heroine.. Popular cinema of this type in Mexico has not received the same respect as the classics of the industry’s Golden Age of the 1940s and 1950s. But recent critical attention and new restorations have placed these films in the spotlight. new under the spotlight. “The Bat Woman” stands out as good-natured entertainment, starring a star with natural charm.

Wrestler movies, like those starring wrestling star El Santo, were a must-see in Mexican cinemas, with wrestlers as superheroes defeating monsters. But “Bat Woman” adds some twists. Monti’s character, Gloria, fights crime, practices wrestling, and teaches classes at a gym, but she also appears to be a rich woman who does exactly what she wants, which in this case means fighting a mad scientist obsessed with creating a hybrid of man and fish.

“In Mexican cinema you see women playing submissive roles, as if they didn’t deserve anything,” said Viviana García Besné, who spearheaded the restoration of “La Mujer Murciélago” through her company Permanencia Voluntaria. “I love the fact that this is a woman who is a hero!”

García Besné’s grandfather helped introduce fighter movies. But she credits her grandmother for suggesting they try female wrestlers as characters. That led to a series of films culminating in the hybrid heroine of “Bat Woman.”

Monti cuts a carefree figure as Bat Woman, parachuting down to a beach to meet with the police. That’s part of the film’s charm: the elegant but practical way she does things and the rapport she has with her friends who investigate her. The action—underwater fights, kung fu punches, and a moaning fishman named Pisces—has a pleasant, casual feel.

There is glamor in Monti’s ease, a sense of independence that feels true to an era of change in the nation.

“The Bat Woman” was the culminating film of his more than 40-year film career, which included films starring El Santo and Boris Karloff. But Monti’s life could be a biopic in itself. Born in Genoa, Italy, she came to Mexico with her mother. She started modeling and then acting. Hand-picked by director René Cardona for “The Bat Woman,” she enjoyed the role and stayed in her bikini suit and boots to walk around the City.

But despite the starring role, Monti adopted a new professional identity—journalist. She wrote for magazines and co-hosted a television art show.

She then took another leap in the early 1990s, teaching in San Cristóbal and settling down with her second husband, the poet José Antonio Reyes Matamoros.

He said that he had dedicated himself to painting, writing and teaching. “That is the most impressive and core work of my life,” wrote Monti, 81, via WhatsApp.

By: NICOLAS RAPOLD