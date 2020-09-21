Ashok Samrat used to speak till Gorakhpur Do not get confused by seeing the name, this is not the story of Ashoka Emperor, who was part of the glorious history of India. This is the story of Ashok Samrat who influenced elections in large parts of Bihar in the 1990s with his awe. Today, most of the criminal gangs of Bihar have AK 47 rifle, but Ashok Samrat was the first to bring this deadly weapon to this holy earth. The NIA has also confirmed this. It is believed that the Ashoka emperor was using AK47 in Bihar at a time when the Bihar police did not even see it. This is from the 1990s. Ashok Samrat, born on the land of Begusarai, was a gangster, the greatest Bahubali of his time. His weight used to speak till Gorakhpur.

Ashok Emperor became the ‘king’ of railway contract At that time there were two companies in Begusarai and Muzaffarpur, one Rita Construction and the other Kamla Construction. Both these companies used to take the contract of railway. In this, one company was owned by BJP leader Ramlakhan Singh and the other was owned by Ratan Singh. The Ashoka emperors used their muscle power to get Ratan Singh’s company contracted. At the same time, Mokama’s Bahubali Surjbhan Singh (Suraj Singh) worked to get the contract for Ramlakhan Singh Company. According to the retired officers of Bihar Police, the battle of supremacy between Suraj Singh and Ashok Samrat was going on at that time to get a railway contract. To prove himself twenty in this battle, Ashoka emperor joined hands with Khalistan supporters active in Punjab. It is believed that the Khalistan supporters supplied the AK47 rifle to Ashoka Samrat. However, some people also say that Ashoka’s contact with the emperor was from some youths in the army, due to which he got AK47 rifles seized from the terrorists. It is a matter of investigation as to who is true of both.

First murder of AK47 at Umbrella Chowk in Muzaffarpur The present DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey was the SP of Begusarai at that time. He first seized AK47 from Ashok Samrat gang men and AK 56 from Surajbhan Singh’s house. Gupteshwar Pandey remembers that era, saying that the Ashoka emperor was the biggest criminal of the whole of Bihar. He did not understand the law at all. In 1993-94 there were 42 encounters in Begusarai, in which so many people died. Local people helped a lot in this. AK 47 was probably the first assassination in 1990. Ashoka Samrat had shown the roar of AK 47 at Umbrella Chowk in Muzaffarpur to avenge the murder of Mini Naresh, his PA. Ashok Samrat’s henchmen killed Bahubali Chandreshwar Singh, right next to the police station, in broad daylight on Umbrella Chowka.

Ashok Samrat used to raise votes for political masters Ashoka was also the political force behind Emperor Hanak. Ashok Samrat is believed to have had a very good relationship with Brijbihari Prasad, a minister of that era and close to Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Ashoka Emperor Begusarai, Barauni, Mokama, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura and its surrounding areas decided which candidate to win in the elections. His goons ranged from capturing booths to intimidating people to getting votes. Brijbihari Prasad was killed in Patna due to his proximity to the Ashoka emperor. He is believed to have been murdered by the notorious Sriprakash Shukla of UP. Many people, including former MP Surajbhan Singh, former MLA Munna Shukla, Rajan Tiwari, have been accused in this murder but are now acquitted.

Ashok Samrat was preparing to contest from Anand Mohan’s party The power of the Ashoka emperor had grown so much that he began to challenge the government and administration. At that time, Lalu Prasad Yadav was in power. It is believed that the Ashoka emperor wished to wear Khadi after seeing the administration behind him. His ticket was also confirmed by Anand Mohan’s party. But before his plan could be completed, he fell victim to the police bullet.

Ashok Samrat’s AK 47 failed in front of police pistol Ashok Samrat’s encounter was done by Jamshed officer of Bihar Police. Encounter specialist Shasibhushan Sharma has put around 35 people in the entire job. The most infamous Ashoka emperor in this list is considered to be the same. The story of the encounter of Ashoka Emperor is also quite interesting. It is said that on 5 May 1995, the encounter of Ashoka Emperor took place in Hajipur. Sasibhushan Sharma was the Inspector-in-charge there at that time. The police had received information that the tender is going to be held in Sonepur railway, in which Ashok Samrat is going to come. It was not confirmed that he is the emperor Ashoka. On the basis of information, 5 policemen were on patrol to find out the whereabouts of the criminals. Meanwhile, around one o’clock in the day, a man was seen sitting in a carriage with a rifle near Laxmandas Math. After this, the police put their jeep in front of that car. As soon as this happened, 5-6 people got out of the car and started firing. The criminals had an AK47 while the police had a pistol and a 3 not 3 gun.

Bihar Police killed Ace Ashok Samrat After the police retaliation, the criminals re-boarded the vehicle and tried to escape. The policemen continued firing. Then four criminals started running from there on foot. Seeing the police, the villagers also started chasing Ashoka Samrat and his people. Several villagers were also injured due to firing on behalf of Ashoka Samrat and his people, one of whom later died. These criminals hid in a hut, which the villagers set on fire. However, by four o’clock in the evening, the firing from the criminals was calm, after which the police confirmed the death of Ashok Samrat. After this encounter, two AK47 and huge quantity of bullets were recovered from Ashoka Samrat. In this way, the khaki and khadi cocktail Ashoka Samrat came to an end. Sharma was suspended for nine years before Ashoka Samrat’s encounter. He received an out-of-term promotion after the Ashoka Samrat encounter. Sharma was awarded the President’s Medal. He was made DSP.

To understand the politics of Bihar, one also needs to know about the Bahubalis here. Today this claim is being made that the phase of muscle and crime has come to an end in Bihar elections, but if we look at the faces of the assembly, then another story is seen. Keeping this in mind, Navbharat Times.com is telling its readers the story of a Bahubali that influenced the politics of Bihar. When some of the musclemen became white-collar, the lives of many went into capturing booths for their Khadidhari masters. In Bihar politics, when a person of criminal image becomes part of the electoral process, then he is called as Bahubali. Therefore, we are also addressing them as Bahubali to bring the story of such people to the people of new generation. Today we will talk about the Bahubali who brought a weapon like AK 47 for the first time in Bihar and used it in executing crime. Not only this, he was notorious for not having a picture with the Bihar Police. Yes! Some of you may have understood that the name of that Bahubali is Ashoka Samrat.