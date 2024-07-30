With the return to school just around the corner, you will surely be looking to stock up on your school supplies list and complement it with tools that make studying easier, such as the HP All-in-One Desktop PC which currently has 27% off in Amazon Mexico. Is a Perfect offer for students and parents looking to equip their home with cutting-edge technology. It was previously priced at $9,299.00 MXN and now you can take it to $6,815.68 Mexican pesoshence You save a total of $2,484 MXN.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 30, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

The HP All-in-One Desktop PCis equipped with a Intel Celeron processor4GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, 21.5 inch Full HD display and Windows 11 Home. With a reduced price of $6,815.68 Mexican pesos and the possibility of paying it in 12 months without interestThis offer is ideal for returning to school in 2024.

If you are convinced by the 27% discount offer, do not miss the opportunity to buy on Amazon Mexico with only CLICK ON THIS LINK.

How to pay in 12 months without interest on Amazon? | Free shipping

The limited-time offer price for the HP All-in-One is $6,815.68 Mexican pesos paying in cash. However, you can also pay from 3 to 12 months without interest with participating credit cards:

◉ 12 months: Monthly payments of $567.97 paying a total of $6,815.68 MXN

◉ 9 months: Monthly payments of $757.29 paying a total of $6,815.68 MXN

◉ 6 months: Monthly payments of $1,135.94 paying a total of $6,815.68 MXN

◉ 3 months: Monthly payments of $2,271.89 paying a total of $6,815.68 MXN

Shipping is free throughout Mexico, but you can upgrade to expedited delivery, thanks to the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days, which provides this and more benefits on all your purchases.

HP All-in-One Features and Specifications

This computer combines the power of a desktop computer with a sleek, slim design, integrating all components into the 21.5-inch screen. Full HD resolution ensures crisp, clear image quality, perfect for studying, making video calls and enjoying multimedia content.

◉ Offer price: $6,815.68 Mexican pesos

◉ List price: $9,299.00 Mexican pesos

◉ Discount: 27%

◉ Financing: 12 months without interest

◉ Brand: HP

◉ OS: Windows 11 Home

◉ Processor: Intel Celeron J4025 (2.0 GHz base frequency, up to 2.9 GHz, 4 MB L2 cache, 2 cores, 2 threads)

◉ RAM: 4 GB DDR4-2400 MHz (1 x 4 GB)

◉ Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Solid State Drive

◉ Screen: 21.5 inches FHD (54.6 cm diagonal)

◉ Graphics: Integrated

◉ Design: All in one

◉ Color: White

◉ Model: 22-dd2032la

Includes 1 year warranty with free telephone technical support and 90 days of limited software technical support from the date of purchase. Options are also available to extend the warranty and protection through HP Care Pack.

The HP All-in-One 22-dd2032la is an excellent option for those looking for a complete and efficient solution for back to school. With a 27% discount on Amazon Mexico.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.