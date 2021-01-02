It is very easy to gain a little weight but it is difficult to get rid of it. During lockdown most people would have gained weight, especially abdominal fat. We all know that eating healthy and regular exercise are the best ways to lose weight. Nevertheless, sometimes a few easy and quick tips are necessary for the purpose of losing weight. You can achieve the goal of weight loss by knowing about easy jaggery lemon mixture.

Drink essentials

The two main ingredients for the drink will be jaggery and lemon. Both ingredients are easily found in the kitchen of every house. Both lemon and jaggery are rich in many health benefits and make a great healthy blend.

How does the mixture work?

Molasses helps in increasing metabolism which can help in reducing weight quickly. Protein and fiber are also found in jaggery. Both nutritious elements play the most important role in the journey to lose weight. Lemon cleans the body and increases the process of weight loss.

Polyphenol anti-oxidants found in lemon helps in controlling weight effectively. These anti-oxidants help prevent accumulation of fat in the body and reduce bad cholesterol. Jaggery is a healthy change of sugar because it has low calorie content and immunity enhancing properties. When combined together, jaggery and lemon help keep the digestive and respiratory systems clean.

How to make a drink?

Mix one spoon of jaggery powder in a glass of lukewarm water. After that mix it well and add one teaspoon lemon juice. After mixing the two again, your drink will be ready. You can use a drink every day on an empty stomach to lose weight.

