Anyone who has been roaming the internet for some time has probably been tempted to click on an article about abandoned supercars in Dubai. Sure, in that region a lot of cars are wasted because their owners fled the country because of debts, but many photos of abandoned supercars give a distorted picture. In Dubai it is quite dusty and if you leave your car there for a few days at the wrong time, it will already look abandoned.

That is exactly what is going on here with this Audi R8 Spyder in Apeldoorn. The convertible is covered in a dusty mess, dry rubbish from the trees and blobs of bird poop. It looks like someone dumped their 10-cylinder on the road a few months ago. According to the observant car photographer the car is there for ‘a week or four’. Still quite a long time to put your Audi R8 aside, but it certainly hasn’t been left behind as the photos make it seem.

Cars are getting dirty quickly in the Netherlands lately

Nowadays in the Netherlands we have almost weekly rain showers with Sahara sand and people with hay fever can confirm that there is enough in bloom, with all the pollen and pollen that entails. Not using a car for a while quickly results in it looking like an abandoned supercar from Dubai. Hopefully the owner of this R8 will drive his car past the car wash, although we would have to wait until Sunday.