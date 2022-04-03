The Aston Martin Lagonda Vignale Concept was presented at the 1993 Geneva Motor Show, alongside a model that would become the DB7, and was made by coachbuilder Ghia. A marriage between two historic design houses.

The name is derived from Alfredo Vignale, long ago a prominent Italian coachbuilder. In 1973 Ford bought his company along with Carrozzeria Ghia. Both names, Vignale and Ghia, have been seen on Ford’s top models for thirty years.

What was the purpose of the Aston Martin Lagonda Vignale?

The Vignale was an attempt by Aston to gauge public interest in a new four-door model – sporting the legendary Lagonda badge. Look at that endlessly sloping boot lid and the light-alloy wheels of the paella pan model: styling cues from a bygone era.

Inside you’ll find deep-pile carpet, expensive leather and lots of wood, as if you’ve ended up in a gentlemen’s club. But without cigar smoke. Only: that whole style breathed old-fashionedness, as would later also be spread over the mediocre Jaguar S-type. It is possible that Vignale designer Moray Callum ignited his brother Ian, who designed the S-type, among other things.

The Aston Martin Lagonda Vignale was a taxi

The undercarriage could not be called modern either: that was from an extended Lincoln Town Car, from Ford’s Panther platform, and dates from 1979. Funnily enough, the Ford Crown Victoria (which you know better as a New York taxi), American police cars and George Bush’s 1989 presidential limo built on it.

Two Vignales were long thought to have been built, as one blue and one gray were known – from both Geneva and later promotional activities surrounding the model. The blue one was auctioned in 2002 for around $400,000 after sitting in storage for about ten years in Ford’s headquarters, the gray one being destroyed in 1993. But as is often the case with unique copies, another one suddenly appeared.

The third Vignale had a V12

This one was the color burgundy, a kind of wine red, and a V12 instead of V8 as with the other two. And

instead of a sofa in the back there were two thick armchairs with armrests in the back and it had a slightly different grille. It was finally sold in 1995 to someone with very deep pockets: the Sultan of Brunei, who paid 1.3 million pounds for it.

Moray Cullum’s creation thus died a quiet death, while the DB7 by his brother Ian could count on much applause. That must have been a nice Christmas at the Cullum home at the time, all the more so because then-Aston owner Ford became increasingly nervous about Aston’s financial results, especially when it came to four-door models. Because previous attempts were not very successful, with the angular, futuristic Lagonda that was sold from 1976 to 1990, and the Rapide (a name Aston stole, by the way, but that’s another story) from the sixties.