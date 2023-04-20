Man, this can’t be anything but a fat European, right? Correct…

Car design is a strange thing. Sometimes it needs to ‘grow’, sometimes something is not beautiful but perfectly acceptable and sometimes something is immediately very beautiful. And the BYD song L is simply in the latter category. And no, we’re not talking about cars that you’re going to buy a poster of and hang above your English Cocker Spaniel’s bed, but regular cars that simply look good.

Not completely original, but nice

The BYD Song L is a car you’ve all been waiting for. It is an electric crossover coupe. Fortunately, the crossover coupes keep getting lower, so we’re now at the point where they’re actually five-door liftbacks with big wheels. Totally fine.

The fact that we can really appreciate the design does not mean that it is very original. Angled from the front (and in concept), the BYD Song L is reminiscent of the Kia EV6. Angled from behind, there’s more than a Porsche Cayenne vibe. Strangely enough, the proportions of the BYD have been chosen slightly better (slightly wider and lower), so that the copy is more comfortable on the retina than the original.

Technique BYD Song L

Technically we can report that the BYD Song L is on the same ‘e-Platfrom 3.0’ as the BYS Seal is on. There is a choice between a normal version with single engine and rear-wheel drive. Of course there will also be a much too powerful variant with four-wheel drive thanks to two electric motors (one on each axle). Details on power, torque and performance will follow later.

To buy? Then you have to make sure that you place a sleeping bag at the Chinese BYD dealer in the fourth quarter. Or the car to the Netherlands comes, no idea. So the Seal will come, so it seems like a fairly normal addition to us, since we Dutch people prefer to drive to the condomer with a crossover coupe than in a boring sedan. Because we Dutch people also have an exciting life. And just like the BYD Song L, it doesn’t have to be original, but it does have to look good on the photos.

Read more? These EV brands are coming to the Netherlands!

This article This bottom looks very good appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#ass #good