Traveling is not just a way to enjoy and disconnect. When we make a trip, either because of the preparation that entails or the experiences that are lived there, becoming more creative and more practical. In addition to helping to manage stress and increase productivity more focused on our personal interests and projects. It is not surprising that websites or digital portals arise that are responsible for doing An annual ranking of the best sitesthe most welcoming, perfect for adventurers or simply you have to visit.

Recently Booking published his 13th edition of the Traveler Review Awards Awardsin which he revealed the “most cozy place in the world“To visit this 2025. The qualifications obtained were the result of the more than 360? Sigiriya, in Sri Lanka.

Is in the heart of the Cultural triangle of the Asian country, in a picturesque village of just 1,000 inhabitants. In addition, this place is very accessible in motorhome for all types of travelers, so in recent years it has done with great popularity.

Among all the attractions of this small town, such as its gastronomy or its surroundings, what stands out is the most known as the Roca de Sigiriya strength, or the Rock of the Lion, declared World Heritage for UNESCO. It is an imposing monument elevated in a Peñón that highlights 365 meters above the landscape.

The History of the Fortress of Roca Sigiriya

According to the chronicles, the CulavamsaKing Kashyapa I (477–495 DC) chose Sigiriya as his new real capital after overthrowing his father, King Dhatusena, and usurping the throne that legitimately corresponded to his brother. To protect yourself from possible reprisals and consolidate its reign, Kashyapa built a majestic palace at the top of a rock surrounded by made gardens, pits and defensive walls. The main entrance to the complex was adorned with a monumental sculpture of a lion, of which only the huge legs are preserved today, giving Origin to the name “Roca del Lion”.

Travelers may not only enjoy the impressive landscape, but they can also learn about this rich cultural legacy in the Sigiriya Museumexplore the markets of the Handicraft Village of Sigiriya or enjoy the local fauna in the Minneriya National Parkfamous for “The Gathering “, the largest Asian elephant congregation in the world.

The Dambulla caveTemple in use for more than 2,000 years, is another of the points at which to learn from regional culture.