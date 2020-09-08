Taking a stress during pregnancy can have a bad effect on the development of the baby and can also deter the health of the mother. It is recommended to do yoga to stay healthy and stress free in pregnancy and today we are telling you about an asana which works to keep pregnant women stress free.

Vajrasana for stress free pregnancy

Many types of problems in pregnancy can be overcome with Vajrasana. In this article, we are telling you about the methods, benefits and precautions to perform Vajrasana.

Method of performing Vajrasana

The following steps to do this asana are:

First of all, stand on your knees. Now bend your knees and sit comfortably. Knees should be forward facing. Make V shaves with back legs. The claws should touch each other at the bottom and the heels will stay away from the top. There will be hips between it. During this time, you can do meditation. Take deep breaths in this position and then exhale.

Do this yoga for stress free pregnancy

When to

Vajrasana can be done from the initial months of pregnancy to the last months.

Benefits of doing Vajrasana in pregnancy

Vajrasana increases blood flow in the uterus which helps in the development of the baby. This asana can also be done to remove morning sickness in pregnancy. The problem of gas and acidity in pregnancy is also relieved. This posture eliminates constipation occurring in pregnancy.



Precautions