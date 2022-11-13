We are beginning to run out of adjectives to talk about this Arsenal. The London team will go to the national team break more leader than a week ago. This weekend Manchester City could not win the league match in which they faced Brentford. A Brentfordn that, commanded by Ivan Toney, has taken three points from the City Of Manchester.
Arsenal for its part, hiding behind the superlative talent of Martín Ødegaard, achieved a victory at the Wolves stadium.
Many predicted that the team would fall due to the lack of a bench at the height of the starting eleven. Others affirmed that the Arsenal thing was a passing performance, and that after the first days it would return to its irremediable destiny of fighting for fourth and fifth place. Others commented that Mikel Arteta was the flower of a day, and when luck ran out he would return to the path of defeat. Nothing is further from reality.
Arsenal’s performance in the Premier so far can only be described as unappealable. Twelve wins, one draw and one defeat for a team that has shown in all its matches that it is better than its rival. We are seeing that Manchester City ends up complicating some games, and we can venture to say that the London team is a serious candidate to win the Premier League.
A goalkeeper who has perfectly understood his coach’s philosophy, a defense that has what is today one of the best central defenders on the planet: William Saliba, a midfielder commanded by a reborn Granit Xhaka and protected by a spectacular Thomas Partey, who accompany a forward full of gamers. All of them led by their captain, Martín Ødegaard, and their coach, Mikel Arteta.
Write down all these names. Arsenal smells like a Premier League champion.
