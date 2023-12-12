December is a fairly important time for the world of streaming, as it lends itself a lot to people spending time watching all kinds of programs in these places because days off are the order of the day, whether for those who have vacations from school or even work. This has made the Thriller-style film known as Leave the world behind get quite a bit of popularity, more than anything because of the cast of great actors that it brings with it.

This story is based on the book of the same name written by Rumman Alam, which tells us the experiences of two families who are forced to live together in a house because a blackout has left them without internet, but the time is so long that at some point they fall into madness. That means that they will imminently fight to survive, even if the situation becomes tense to deal with something as simple as waiting for the electrical technicians.

As we already mentioned, one of the key parts is its cast, including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahersala Ali, Myha'la Herrold and Kevin Bacon. What makes the public immediately enter the application, something that happened in a similar way with a Christmas movie that became popular due to the holiday season, added to that is that they have among their ranks the protagonist of If I Were 30 .

This is the synopsis of Leave the world behind:

A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers who bring news of a blackout. As the threat grows, they must decide how to survive the crisis while facing a collapsing world.

Remember that the film is now available on Netflix.

Via: Netflix

Editor's note: It will definitely be a must-see during the December holiday season, well, in case there is nothing better to see, or even the second part of Pollitos en Fuga might attract more attention, we'll see what happens later.